Ecolab has offset the rising prices of logistics and raw materials in the last year through productivity measures and by expanding its supplier base.

But now the St. Paul-based provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention products and services has announced temporary 8% to 12% surcharges to offset the spike in global oil prices due partly to economic sanctions against Russia's energy industry.

"We now also need to implement this temporary energy surcharge to mitigate the dramatic rise in oil and gas costs and its impact on raw material and logistics inflation to ensure we can continue to provide reliable product supply," said Christophe Beck, Ecolab's chief executive, in a news release.

Companies in other industries, primarily airlines such as Malaysian Airlines, Japan Airlines Emirates and others, have announced fuel surcharges recently while other global airlines have used hedging strategies to smooth out their fuel costs.

Ride hailing services Uber and Lyft are planning on adding fuel surcharges on their platforms as well.

Ecolab's surcharges will go into effect on April 1. Beck said Ecolab would continue to monitor the oil and gas prices and when the pricing situation stabilizes they expect to remove the surcharges.

"We are confident that this measure will ensure our ability to continue to provide the products and services our customers rely on as well as provide the leading technologies, solutions and services to help our customers reduce their usage of natural resources and their impact on the environment while improving their total cost of operation," Beck said.