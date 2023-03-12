Ecolab and its foundation will invest more than $2 million on a new beautification project outside its headquarters, essentially creating another small park in downtown St. Paul.

The area that will be converted to 26,000 square feet of green space is now mainly concrete and asphalt in front of Ecolab's headquarters and between the Landmark Center and the Hamm Buildings, the company announced Sunday at a community event commemorating its 100th anniversary.

Ecolab will start construction on phase one of the project. The city of St. Paul and the St. Paul Conservancy will be responsible for the second phase. Ecolab owns a small portion of the property and multiple City of Saint Paul departments control the rest.

The city has not given final approvals to the project and does not yet have a cost estimate for the second phase or ongoing maintenance, officials said Sunday. The completed project is expected to be open to the public in early 2024.

Ecolab announced the investment a community event in Rice Park celebrating its 100th anniversary. Ecolab, a longtime booster of development in downtown St. Paul, moved in 2017 to its current headquarters, a 17-story tower formerly housing Travelers Cos.

"Since our 1923 origins in the basement of the nearby Endicott Building, Ecolab has been a proud member of the St. Paul community," said Christophe Beck, Ecolab's chief executive, said in a news release. "Today, as a global company operating in more than 170 countries, we celebrate 100 years of growth by honoring our humble beginnings and the ongoing connection between our people, our communities and our environment."

A century ago, it started as a two-person company selling a carpet cleaning product.

Now the company is one of the largest makers of cleaning and water purification products and operates in 170 countries. It employs about 47,000 people.

"For a century now, the growth and success of our city and Ecolab have been entwined," said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter in a news release. "I congratulate the company on reaching an impressive milestone and am proud to support a plan that creates a new, open space for all of us to enjoy."