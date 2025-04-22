Eat smashburgers and hear all 1,789 of Emily Dickinson’s poems among free things to do this week

A diverse slate of more than 80 artists will have their works on view and local musicians will take the stage. Visual artists get an open mic-ish opportunity to create new art each hour during the Open Palette on the rooftop. (6-9 p.m. Fri.; noon-7 p.m. Sat.; noon-5 p.m. Sun. Schmidt Artist Lofts Brewhouse, 900 7th St. W., St. Paul. schmidtartists.com)