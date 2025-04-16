Brooks: Let’s dye potatoes for Easter instead of our precious, precious eggs

This year, the Easter egg hunt starts at the grocery store.
Eggs are a luxury good in Donald Trump’s America. Stores are rationing customers to single cartons or selling individual loosie eggs for frugal shoppers. Nobody wants to take their precious, precious eggs and scatter them around the lawn for the kids to find.
This year, Americans are looking for something cheaper for the basket. Something we can dye. Something we can fry.
This is the year of the Easter potato.
A carton of eggs that cost less than $4 last year costs more than $6 now. Crafty Americans experimented with ways to brighten up a basket without breaking the bank. They dyed marshmallows. They painted rocks. They elevated the potato to new fashion heights.
All the messy fun of dyeing an egg, with none of the pain of buying an egg.
If you want to experience the frugal charm of the Easter potato, here’s a step-by-step guide from someone who is typing this column with fingers deeply stained with blue food coloring. Do the opposite of almost everything I did and you’ll be just fine.
Step one: Potato.