Easter morning crash on I-35W leads to freeway fight with 3 arrested and trooper assaulted

An Easter morning crash in Minneapolis led to a fight on the freeway that temporarily closed part of the highway, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
At 10:55 a.m. Sunday, state troopers responded to a crash on southbound Interstate 35W near 60th Street. No one was injured in the crash, which resulted in moderate damage to a vehicle, said Lt. Mike Lee, a spokesman with the State Patrol.
When troopers went to the site, they were told people were fighting on the freeway near the crash. Troopers arrived and broke up the dispute, but one trooper was assaulted by a man involved in the wreck, Lee said.
The fight caused access to Hwy. 62 from south I-35W to be shut down for about 45 minutes.
A 24-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested and booked into Hennepin County jail for fourth-degree assault. The Minnesota Star Tribune does not typically name suspects before charges are filed.
Lee said no weapons were used in the assault. Neither the trooper or suspect were injured.
Two other men, a 29-year-old from Chicago and 26-year-old from Franklin Park, Ill., also were arrested and booked into jail for assault.
A 20-year-old man, who Lee described as a victim of the assault, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.