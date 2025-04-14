3 local candy shops to sweeten your Easter basket

We weren’t prepared for the chocolate frogs. Walking into a treat shop is an easy way to any kid’s heart, and for many this is the season of spring baskets loaded with candy and surprises.
These chocolate frogs were dark chocolate brushed with golden dust that felt like a wizardly kind of magic, a perfect addition to our collection that already included gourmet jellybeans and candy-coated caramel eggs.
Rather than fighting crowds in the aisles for mass-produced sweets from the big box stores, here are a few specialty candy shops to consider. With everything from nostalgic candies to fancy nibbles, these adorable small businesses are a one-hop shop for every magic-making bunny.
Golden Fig Fine Foods
The gourmet grocery store on Grand Avenue in St. Paul has gone all-in on delectable treats, with a massive display at the front of the shop. There are tins of chocolates that are almost too beautiful to give away, plus all kinds of high-quality jellybeans, caramel eggs and unexpected goodies. This year they’ve added Dubai chocolate eggs, and those chocolate frogs that look like they could hop right out of the box and into your mouth.
794 Grand Av., St. Paul, goldenfig.com
Regina’s Candies
This specialty store, with two locations, has been a family tradition since 1926. While known for its chocolates, the shops also stock bags of jellybeans, those jewel-like hard candies grandmas are so fond of and much more. Stepping inside is like a giant sugary hug, with shelves and shelves of foil-wrapped treats that you just know will make that crinkly sound when opened. There are rows of chocolates in all the nutty, caramel-topped and drizzled good ways. There are chocolate bunnies, sugarcoated marshmallow birds, buttercream, chocolate eggs and the list goes even further down the bunny trail.
1905 S. Robert St., West St. Paul; 2073 St. Clair Av., St. Paul; reginascandies.com
SweetLife Lane
The winding path leading up to this little candy shop in White Bear Lake builds anticipation, and opening the front door reveals two rooms filled with every kind of treat imaginable. There are dark chocolate-covered potato chips, dill pickle-flavored fudge, gum drops, candy buttons and so much more. Seasonally appropriate goodies are only part of the confection cavalcade to explore. It’s hard not to get a little giddy even before that sugar rush hits.