3 local candy shops to sweeten your Easter basket

This specialty store, with two locations, has been a family tradition since 1926. While known for its chocolates, the shops also stock bags of jellybeans, those jewel-like hard candies grandmas are so fond of and much more. Stepping inside is like a giant sugary hug, with shelves and shelves of foil-wrapped treats that you just know will make that crinkly sound when opened. There are rows of chocolates in all the nutty, caramel-topped and drizzled good ways. There are chocolate bunnies, sugarcoated marshmallow birds, buttercream, chocolate eggs and the list goes even further down the bunny trail.