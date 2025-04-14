Eat & Drink

3 local candy shops to sweeten your Easter basket

Find chocolate bunnies, nostalgic treats and more jellybeans than a bunny could ever want at these sweet Twin Cities area shops.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 14, 2025 at 11:33AM
Clear bags of red, pink, green and white jelly beans are labeled and tied with purple ribbon.
Bags of jelly beans are packed and ready inside Grand Avenue's Golden Fig. (Photo courtesy of the Golden Fig)

We weren’t prepared for the chocolate frogs. Walking into a treat shop is an easy way to any kid’s heart, and for many this is the season of spring baskets loaded with candy and surprises.

These chocolate frogs were dark chocolate brushed with golden dust that felt like a wizardly kind of magic, a perfect addition to our collection that already included gourmet jellybeans and candy-coated caramel eggs.

Rather than fighting crowds in the aisles for mass-produced sweets from the big box stores, here are a few specialty candy shops to consider. With everything from nostalgic candies to fancy nibbles, these adorable small businesses are a one-hop shop for every magic-making bunny.

Golden Fig's Chocolate eggs. (Provided by the Golden Fig)

Golden Fig Fine Foods

The gourmet grocery store on Grand Avenue in St. Paul has gone all-in on delectable treats, with a massive display at the front of the shop. There are tins of chocolates that are almost too beautiful to give away, plus all kinds of high-quality jellybeans, caramel eggs and unexpected goodies. This year they’ve added Dubai chocolate eggs, and those chocolate frogs that look like they could hop right out of the box and into your mouth.

794 Grand Av., St. Paul, goldenfig.com

Regina’s Candies

This specialty store, with two locations, has been a family tradition since 1926. While known for its chocolates, the shops also stock bags of jellybeans, those jewel-like hard candies grandmas are so fond of and much more. Stepping inside is like a giant sugary hug, with shelves and shelves of foil-wrapped treats that you just know will make that crinkly sound when opened. There are rows of chocolates in all the nutty, caramel-topped and drizzled good ways. There are chocolate bunnies, sugarcoated marshmallow birds, buttercream, chocolate eggs and the list goes even further down the bunny trail.

1905 S. Robert St., West St. Paul; 2073 St. Clair Av., St. Paul; reginascandies.com

SweetLife Lane

The winding path leading up to this little candy shop in White Bear Lake builds anticipation, and opening the front door reveals two rooms filled with every kind of treat imaginable. There are dark chocolate-covered potato chips, dill pickle-flavored fudge, gum drops, candy buttons and so much more. Seasonally appropriate goodies are only part of the confection cavalcade to explore. It’s hard not to get a little giddy even before that sugar rush hits.

2180 3rd St., White Bear Lake; sweetlifelane.com

Order Up is an occasional feature from the Taste team that answers frequently asked questions, from where to find certain dishes to the latest restaurant trends. Send ideas to taste@startribune.com.

about the writer

about the writer

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

See Moreicon

More from Eat & Drink

See More

Eat & Drink

3 local candy shops to sweeten your Easter basket

Clear bags of red, pink, green and white jelly beans are labeled and tied with purple ribbon.

Find chocolate bunnies, nostalgic treats and more jellybeans than a bunny could ever want at these sweet Twin Cities area shops.

Eat & Drink

The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Diced raw tuna with slaw on a hoagie roll

Recipes

Ever have an Easter bunny coconut cake? This one is better.

card image