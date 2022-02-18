The eastbound lanes of Interstate 394 in Minnetonka are back open after being closed for about three hours Friday morning as the State Patrol investigated a fatal crash.

A driver heading the wrong way on I-394 collided head-on with another motorist just before 4 a.m. near the Ridgedale Mall in Minnetonka, the State Patrol said.

The driver of the car that was struck died in the crash, the patrol said.

The patrol had warned the lanes at the Plymouth Road exit would be closed until further notice, but reopened the lanes just before 7 a.m.

Preliminary information indicates the driver of a Jeep Wrangler entered the eastbound lanes of I-394 at 6th Street in downtown Minneapolis. The Jeep driver, a 20-year-old from St. Paul, drove west before colliding with an eastbound Chrysler Sebring, the patrol said.

The Jeep driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to North Memorial Health with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

The driver of the Sebring, a 30-year-old man from Melrose, Minn., was killed in the crash. His name has not been released.

A 21-year-old woman who was a passenger in his vehicle was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

Alcohol was believed to have been a factor in the crash, the patrol said.