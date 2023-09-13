It's the end of the line for the lively taproom and brewery inside Midtown Global Market — Eastlake Street Craft Brewery has announced that it will close on Sept. 23.

"COVID and the civil unrest outside our doors was a tough one-two punch for south Minneapolis," the brewery said in a statement. But Eastlake carried on and came back as best it could, eventually becoming a beacon in a community that was hit hard by both.

First opened in December 2014 by Ryan Pitman, the corner market location was a mix of brewery tanks and a bar made from repurposed wood from basketball courts. It initially served food from surrounding food vendors, which at the time included Hot Indian, Taco Cat, the Rabbit Hole and Los Ocampo — all businesses that have since cycled out of the market or closed. (Most stalls were replaced by new vendors.)

Eastlake hosted weekly date night specials, Dine Out for Life (a fundraiser for those living with HIV/AIDS), Greenway cleanups, clothing swaps and other events that continued to cultivate its community. The brewery also embraced the recent THC and N/A beer trends with popular beverages in both arenas. But ultimately, the cost of operations was untenable.

"In an unfortunately all too relatable circumstance, we can't afford the rent," the announcement reads. "We love this neighborhood — it's our namesake. We love all of the vendors at the market that make this shared space so vibrant. Thank you to everyone that has ever stopped in to try us out."

The closure comes on the heels of other shake-ups in the local craft brewery scene as Dangerous Man announced its closure last week, and 612Brew was sold and rebranded.

Several events are scheduled leading up to Eastlake's last day, including a fundraiser for Catalyst, date night, movie night and trivia. The brewery is at 920 E. Lake St. in Minneapolis.