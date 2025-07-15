Duluth

Duluth’s federal prison to remain open, months after Biden administration put it on closure list

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said in December the minimum-security prison was among seven across the country to be deactivated.

By Jana Hollingsworth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 15, 2025 at 3:52PM
Duluth Federal Prison Camp. (Jana Hollingsworth)

DULUTH – Duluth’s federal prison camp employees learned today it will stay open, following nine months of uncertainty that stemmed from a December announcement that it would close.

The new federal prison director toured the facility last week, said Tonya Gajeski, president of a union representing federal employees there.

She said the visit went well, and director William Marshall told a regional director today it would remain operational.

“The staff here are just really, really relieved; that’s a long time to live in limbo,” Gajeski said, noting employees are thankful to U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber and Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith for their advocacy.

She said a handful of the 90 employees have left in the interim, and more than 450 prisoners have been transferred. About 275 remain, but Gajeski expects a return of prisoners to the 800-capacity complex.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said in the final month of President Joe Biden’s administration that the minimum-security Duluth facility was among seven across the country to be deactivated, which is just short of permanently closed. The December decision would have meant transferring about 700 inmates and displacing the federal workers, some to a prison facility in Sandstone, Minn., an hour southwest of Duluth.

The all-male Duluth prison camp has been located on a former U.S. Air Force base for more than 40 years. It was cited by the Bureau of Prisons as having “aging and dilapidated infrastructure,” including several condemned buildings contaminated with asbestos and lead paint.

Gajeski has said its condition is better than what’s been portrayed and its facilities department has inmates learning plumbing and electrician skills who work to make quick repairs.

Stauber said in a news release he helped facilitate Marshall’s visit and accompanied him. Stauber said he was “overjoyed” by the news, and had made reversing the closure decision a priority.

“Director Marshall was able to see firsthand the prison’s top-notch programming, dedicated employees, and the value it brings to our community,” he said in the release.

Klobuchar said in a statement that she recently spoke with Marshall about the impact closure would have on employees and the regional economy.

The decision “is good news for Duluth,” she said. “I am glad the BOP heard the concerns of people on the ground and reversed course.”

Duluth inmates have 10 or fewer years of their sentences remaining and camp programs focus on education and re-entry into society.

Jana Hollingsworth

Duluth Reporter

Jana Hollingsworth is a reporter covering a range of topics in Duluth and northeastern Minnesota for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the new North Report newsletter.

See More

