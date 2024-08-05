Duluth zoo’s newest red panda, Pip, has died.

DULUTH — The Lake Superior Zoo’s one-year-old red panda, Pip, was found dead in her den last week, the zoo announced Monday.
The female panda was the zoo’s second, having joined Zoozee in April.
The cause of death is unknown, a social media post said.
“Each and every staff member at the zoo is devastated by the loss of Pip,” said Haley Hedstrom, the zoo’s chief executive officer. “Though she was with us for only a short time, we all quickly fell in love with her charismatic personality.”
Pip came from the Buttonwood Park Zoo in Massachusetts where she was born in a litter of two. Her small size at birth led to her name, Pipsqueak.
Security camera footage shows that Pip went into her den box at about 10 p.m. Aug. 1 and did not come out again. Prior to that, no unusual behavior or interference from animals or people had been observed, the zoo said.