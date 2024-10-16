DULUTH – Duluth’s city administration has called for an external investigation of the role Mayor Roger Reinert’s girlfriend and campaign manager may have played in conducting city business.
Duluth to investigate role mayor’s girlfriend plays in city business
An internal review is complete, but city administration wants one done externally for transparency.
Public records show that Amber Gurske was involved in direction of staff beginning at the start of Reinert’s term in January, from coordination of his involvement in President Joe Biden’s January visit to asking a city staffer to complete research.
Emails obtained via a public records request last month detail Gurske’s requests to the city’s public information officer and Reinert’s former assistant.
Shortly after media reports detailed several emails, Reinert announced an internal investigation to be conducted by the City Attorney’s Office. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, City Administrator David Montgomery said that while that review is complete and he trusts the office’s impartiality, an independent attorney would investigate to “be completely transparent.”
Michelle Soldo’s Twin Cities-based consulting firm will conduct the investigation. Montgomery said the city had used her services before. All materials collected under the internal investigation will be transferred to Soldo, he said, and she has authority to do further review. Her contract is for fees up to $10,000.
The results of the internal review are confidential while the investigation continues, City Attorney Jessica Fralich said.
Following the meeting, Councilor Mike Mayou said he appreciated the city’s move to investigate externally because it adds “legitimacy.”
“I fully trust our city staff that they’re very thorough,” he said. “But I think for members of the public, it’s also really important to have that as a confirmation of the process, rebuilding that trust.”
Councilor Azrin Awal said she’s heard from several constituents asking for the investigation to be conducted by an independent source. It shows that councilors and the city are hearing their concerns, she said, and “holding ourselves accountable.”
Gurske, 33, is a business development and marketing manager for Superior, Wis.-based Amsoil. Emails show she offered a city staffer ideas and copy for social media topics to be covered by Reinert, coordinated a potential mayoral proclamation, reviewed a press release and asked his assistant the nature of a meeting Reinert was taking when it was requested to be added to his schedule.
Gurske was on a panel that interviewed a candidate for a senior adviser role for Reinert’s office, and also acted as his staff at a local elementary school where he read to students, emails show.
Of Gurske, he wrote last month that she is his “significant other” who is “a talented professional and someone I trust. She is also just as passionate about the future and success of our community as I am.”
He noted that he would never “intentionally — or ask anyone else — to do something that negatively impacts this office of the City of Duluth organization.”
Legal experts have said her actions are unethical and potentially illegal, and could raise conflict of interest and accountability accusations.
Reinert, 54, who is also a licensed attorney and active member of the U.S. Navy Reserve, has served on the Duluth City Council and in both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature.
