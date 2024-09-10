Duluth school bus driver faces charges of driving while impaired with students on board

According to the criminal complaint, a bystander saw Israelson seemingly intoxicated at a Brookston, Minn., bar the night before he would be driving students to South Ridge, a northern Minnesota school for students in kindergarten through high school. The bystander called 911 with concerns that Israelson wouldn’t be sober in time to drive. A St. Louis County deputy and investigator stopped by Israelson’s home the next morning to check on him. He told them he was off work that day.