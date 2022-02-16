DULUTH - In the final minutes of a matchup between city rivals last week, Denfeld High School's Cooper McClure snagged the puck and tried to stuff it into the Duluth East goal — like he had done twice before in that game. But this time, McClure was cross-checked by an East player and repeatedly punched in the head as he was sprawled face-down on the ice.

McClure, who was diagnosed with a concussion, missed two days of school and hasn't been on the ice since the blows, although his father said he might skate later this week.

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing," said Jason McClure, who was at the game and has a copy of the video. "I tell people it was surreal. I couldn't believe the kid reacted the way he did. It went on and on and on."

The Duluth East player was ejected from the game. The incident was investigated in-house at Duluth East as an assault, according to Adelle Wellens, a spokeswoman for the Duluth School District. The results of the investigation and any punishment that was meted out has not been released, with the district citing privacy laws.

"We take acts of violence very seriously at this district and do not condone, in any way, the actions of the East student," Superintendent John Magas said in a news release, asking that the public give the player and his family space.

The Duluth East player was on the roster for the the next night's game against Champlin Park, although he doesn't appear in the box score. He was not listed as a skater for a game against Rogers last weekend.

McClure said the investigation didn't include a conversation with either of his sons — Cooper McClure's twin brother Connor was on the ice when it happened — and they didn't talk to the Denfeld coach.

"I was really counting on the school district to do the right thing," said Jason McClure, an officer with the Duluth Police Department. "Any other place than a hockey rink, that is an assault."

On Tuesday, the Duluth School District said in a news release that activities directors from East and Denfeld high schools will be working on creating sportsmanship expectations and specific consequences for violations, which they hope to include in the student handbook by the 2022-23 school year. Coaches will also participate in 3Dimensional Coaching, a program that promotes positivity in sports.

This is work that local coaches had begun before COVID-19, according to Denfeld High School activity director Tom Pearson. And the return to the work is directly tied to last week's incident, according to Wellens.

Last week's game, a 6-2 Denfeld win, was the first time the West Duluth school defeated Duluth East, one of Minnesota's highest-profile hockey programs, since 2013.