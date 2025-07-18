Dubious TikTok meme on firefly extinction proves hard to snuff out

Fireflies are not disappearing from the planet anytime soon. But if you had seen TikTok posts about them since mid-June, you might have believed that they were.
In June, when the charismatic bugs started lighting up across Minnesota and many other places, TikTok videos declaring that “we are the last generation to see fireflies” went viral and spread to Facebook and Instagram, among other platforms.
The most popular of these posts have garnered up to 6 million likes. Thousands of users are reposting or reacting to this news on their own accounts. According to Google Trends, “are we the last generation to see fireflies” was one of the most common search engine queries in the United States from June 15-21.
Scientists are confident that we are not the last generation to see fireflies. Even though that perception is outrunning efforts to debunk it, environmental educators still see an upside to this social media trend. People are finally showing they care about insects.
TikTok debunked
“We’re fully confident that this is not the last generation to see fireflies, unless something really catastrophic happens,” said Candace Fallon, senior conservation biologist and firefly lead at the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, a nonprofit organization that monitors and manages insect conservation.
But there’s a grain of truth in this social media frenzy: Fireflies are facing many environmental threats, and certain species of fireflies are threatened with extinction, said Fallon.
In 2021, Fallon worked with firefly specialists at the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the New Mexico BioPark Society to assess the extinction risks for a majority of U.S. fireflies.
The team found that at least 18 out of the 132 species assessed in the U.S. and Canada are threatened with extinction. Up to a third of firefly species are estimated to be at risk of extinction if scientists were able to gather sufficient information for data deficient species, Fallon said.