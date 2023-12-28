A 33-year-old man surrendered to police Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Willmar, Minn., that killed a man from Wright County.

The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday at the well-traveled intersection of S. 1st Street and Willmar Avenue, said police, who identified the victim Thursday as Daniel Jarvis, 52, of Cokato.

Wednesday afternoon, a man turned himself in and "was cooperative and provided a statement along with information on the vehicle's location," read a statement Thursday from police.

Police subsequently seized the vehicle, a black 2012 Volkswagen Passat with out of state plates. Police have yet to identify the driver or reveal where the car is registered.

A security officer from the nearby CentraCare Clinic came to Jarvis' aid before he was taken by ambulance to CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Officers determined Jarvis was crossing near the intersection's southeast corner when he was hit by a car heading north on 1st Avenue.