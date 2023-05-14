A driver hit and killed a man early Sunday at a south Minneapolis intersection, then left the scene, officials said.

The crash occurred about 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of E. 26th Street and S. Hiawatha Avenue, police said.

Officers arrived to find the man down in the intersection, and emergency medical responders determined he was dead, according to police.

The vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha, hit the man and "was not on scene when the officers arrived," a police statement read.

The victim's identity has yet to be released.

This is the second traffic fatality at that intersection in less than a week.

On Tuesday, a stolen motorcycle went through a red light and struck an SUV, police said. One of two men on the motorcycle, Juan Antonio Rincon, 45, died at the scene. A man in his 30s who also was on the motorcycle was taken by emergency responders to HCMC for his injuries, police said.

Police have yet to say which of the two men was operating the motorcycle.

The SUV driver was not hurt.

Police recovered a gun at the scene, but they did not say whether it was associated with the motorcycle or the SUV.