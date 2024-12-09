A driver fleeing a late-night traffic stop in St. Paul crashed into a parked vehicle and killed a person inside it, officials said Monday.
Driver flees patrol in St. Paul, crashes into parked vehicle and kills lone occupant, officials say
The fleeing motorist is a 28-year-old man from Minneapolis, the State Patrol said.
The wreck occurred Sunday night at Larpenteur Avenue and Arcade Street, the State Patrol said.
The fleeing motorist, a 28-year-old man from Minneapolis, was arrested after “a Taser was used to assist law enforcement,” patrol Lt. Mike Lee said.
According to the patrol:
Shortly after 11:15 p.m., a state trooper stopped a car on Interstate 94 near Marion Street on suspicion of speeding.
The driver stopped briefly but soon sped away. Troopers chased him and were joined by others in law enforcement.
The pursuit at ground level was discontinued while a patrol helicopter followed the fleeing driver until he crashed into a car parked in a lot. The lone occupant in the parked vehicle did not survive the impact.
A Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy apprehended the suspect, who remains jailed pending charges. The patrol has yet to release his identity.
