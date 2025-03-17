A man from Ironton, Minn. died in a rollover crash Saturday when the vehicle he was driving left the road, went airborne and landed in a ditch.
Driver dies after vehicle goes airborne and strikes a tree in north-central Minnesota crash
The driver died at the scene of the crash on Hwy. 18 in Aitkin County.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 17, 2025 at 11:46AM
Leon Schefers, 77, was driving west on Hwy. 18 in Wealthwood Township in Aitkin County when his Toyota Tundra “went off the road to the right” and went airborne off a driveway approach, a State Patrol incident report said.
The vehicle struck a tree, then rolled over and landed on its roof in a ditch, the patrol’s report said.
Schefers was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, which was reported about 2:30 p.m., the patrol said.
Schefers, who died at the scene, was the lone occupant of the vehicle, the patrol’s report said.
Driver dies after vehicle goes airborne and strikes a tree in north-central Minnesota crash
The driver died at the scene of the crash on Hwy. 18 in Aitkin County.