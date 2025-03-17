News & Politics

Driver dies after vehicle goes airborne and strikes a tree in north-central Minnesota crash

The driver died at the scene of the crash on Hwy. 18 in Aitkin County.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 17, 2025 at 11:46AM

A man from Ironton, Minn. died in a rollover crash Saturday when the vehicle he was driving left the road, went airborne and landed in a ditch.

Leon Schefers, 77, was driving west on Hwy. 18 in Wealthwood Township in Aitkin County when his Toyota Tundra “went off the road to the right” and went airborne off a driveway approach, a State Patrol incident report said.

The vehicle struck a tree, then rolled over and landed on its roof in a ditch, the patrol’s report said.

Schefers was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, which was reported about 2:30 p.m., the patrol said.

Schefers, who died at the scene, was the lone occupant of the vehicle, the patrol’s report said.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

