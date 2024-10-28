News & Politics

Driver dies after hitting deer and then getting rear-ended by another driver in Maple Grove

The crash happened Sunday morning on eastbound I-94 near Brockton Lane.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 28, 2024 at 12:37PM

A motorist died Sunday morning after striking a deer on a northwest metro freeway and then getting rear-ended by a second driver, the State Patrol said.

Julie Terwey, 60, of South Haven, Minn., was driving east on Interstate 94 near Brockton Lane in Maple Grove when she struck a deer at about 5:25 a.m. She was stopped in the center lane when she was hit from behind by a second driver, the patrol said.

Terwey, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.

The driver who collided with Terway’s Ford Escape, Jordan Land, was taken to a hospital with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

Land, 32, of Becker, Minn., was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the predawn crash, the patrol said.

