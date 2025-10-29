Drilling companies want to explore for hydrogen in Minnesota’s Iron Range

Minnesota could soon find itself at the center of a burgeoning clean energy industry — and it’s not solar, wind or hydropower.
Hydrogen gas burns without producing carbon dioxide, unlike fossil fuels. Minnesota could be sitting on large reserves of hydrogen that formed over hundreds of millions of years, according to a federal report released earlier this year.
That report has drawn the attention of three hydrogen prospecting companies, which in recent months have purchased mineral rights and applied for permits to explore for the gas. If they discover major hydrogen deposits, they say it could make Minnesota a player in an emerging industry aimed at reducing the carbon emissions of heavy industries.
“We’re talking about directly powering data centers … also sustainable aviation fuel. We’re talking long-haul shipping and trucking. So, it’s really like this Swiss-army-knife resource that can clean up multiple large sectors that are hard to clean up,” said Kirsten Delano, an executive for Koloma, a hydrogen exploration company based out of Colorado.
Delano said her company hopes to begin initial surveys by the end of the year.
“We’re raring and ready to go,” she said.
Canada-based Pulsar Helium, as well as Orvian Natural Resources, which is jointly owned by two international companies based in Canada and Switzerland, are also in talks with Minnesota officials.
Extracting hydrogen gas from the earth could make it economically viable as a fuel, as producing the gas artificially is labor intensive and expensive. Some 10 million metric tons of hydrogen is produced annually in the United States, largely as a byproduct of petroleum refining. It’s then typically sold to manufacture ammonia for fertilizers.