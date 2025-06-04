OUTSIDE BOVEY, MINN.— Contractors were supposed to be hard at work this summer building drainage along the edge of the Canisteo Mine Pit, a complex of several former mines that threatens to flood this small Itasca County town.
But at the site off County Road 61, the machinery is idle. A collection of massive concrete culverts sit waiting, and a pile of sand stands nearby, a seemingly lost dune among stands of spruce and birch.
In this place, where a snowmobile trail rings the edge of the former mines, the Department of Natural Resources had a nearly $9 million plan to drain the pit. It was planning to construct a sand filter in a dry retention pond on the other side of the trail. That would allow water to run under County Road 61 and into the Prairie River without letting through invasive zebra mussels, which have infested Canisteo.
This spring, contractors started work on the filter site. They ran into a mix of clay and peat that might not be sturdy enough to support the sand, and could put pressure on the drainage pipes below, said Mike Liljegren, the DNR’s assistant division director for lands and minerals.
When they hit the soupy soil in the first week of May, “We were like OK, we need to stop,” he said.
The DNR may have to redesign the filter or be forced to build it elsewhere. Now, the agency is waiting on soil testing results from a consultant, Liljegren said. A fix that Bovey has been awaiting for decades is indefinitely stalled.
“It’s a good thing they’re trying to do,” said Mayor Tony Yunk. “It should have been done 20 years ago.”
Some residents of Bovey, population 862, moved away because they were worried about the pit, former mayor Bob Stein previously told the Minnesota Star Tribune. In 2011, water seeping up from the ground flooded some basements.