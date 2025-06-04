The agency reported pumping 4.7 billion gallons from the pit and a nearby wetland between 2022 and 2024. That effort kept the elevation of the water below 1,318 feet, the point at which it would overwhelm a drainage system in Bovey and water would start seeping up from the ground. The pit would overflow from the top at 1,324 feet, but it has not gotten close to that level in recent years.