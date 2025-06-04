Weather

Douglas: Warm sun today, showers to end week

A cool start next week gives way to a streak of 80s.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 4, 2025 at 9:28PM

“A nightmare is nothing more than a dream gone wrong” wrote American author Catherine Coulter.

Meteorologists have nightmares, too. I have a recurring dream where I’m still doing the weather on TV. It’s five minutes to air and I haven’t prepared. No fancy graphics, no idea what the weather is doing. The camera comes to me and I start dancing (while pointing). Imagine “Riverdance,” only with a crazy person. The clip goes viral, ratings surge and management asks me to embrace “the dancing weatherman.” I need professional help.

Missing a major tornado? Predicting drizzle only to see a flood? Forecasting flurries and waking up to a foot of snow? These are some of our least favorite nightmares.

I’m hoping every Canadian cool front this summer doesn’t come with a side salad of thick smoke.

We hang onto warm sunshine on Thursday, but spotty showers and thundershowers return Thursday night into Monday, when winds will howl out of Canada. A cool start next week gives way to a streak of 80s.

Only a smoke-free summer will have me dancing.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

