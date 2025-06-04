Douglas: Warm sun today, showers to end week

“A nightmare is nothing more than a dream gone wrong” wrote American author Catherine Coulter.
Meteorologists have nightmares, too. I have a recurring dream where I’m still doing the weather on TV. It’s five minutes to air and I haven’t prepared. No fancy graphics, no idea what the weather is doing. The camera comes to me and I start dancing (while pointing). Imagine “Riverdance,” only with a crazy person. The clip goes viral, ratings surge and management asks me to embrace “the dancing weatherman.” I need professional help.
Missing a major tornado? Predicting drizzle only to see a flood? Forecasting flurries and waking up to a foot of snow? These are some of our least favorite nightmares.
I’m hoping every Canadian cool front this summer doesn’t come with a side salad of thick smoke.
We hang onto warm sunshine on Thursday, but spotty showers and thundershowers return Thursday night into Monday, when winds will howl out of Canada. A cool start next week gives way to a streak of 80s.
Only a smoke-free summer will have me dancing.