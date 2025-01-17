“In the midst of winter I found there was, within me, an invincible summer,” mused French philosopher and author Albert Camus. Your own, personal invincible summer may be missing in action in the days to come. But we are Minnesota Strong! Whatever doesn’t kill you kills you slower.
Douglas: Three consecutive days of subzero cold ahead
Wind chills will dip to minus 35 Sunday and Monday.
This Siberian outbreak will bring subzero highs Sunday and Monday, for the first time since late December 2022. Maybe 60-70 consecutive hours below zero in the metro, more up north. A far cry from the all-time record since 1945: 128 hours in January 1970, according to Praedictix meteorologist DJ Kayser.
Wind chills will dip to minus 35 Sunday and Monday as the core of the polar vortex passes overhead. Consider checking in on friends and family living alone to make sure their homes are staying warm enough. Battery-draining, potentially pipe-rupturing cold.
Highs reach the 20s the latter half of next week, so this too shall pass.
Jaw-dropping: ECMWF predicts 3 to 6 inches of snow for Houston. Houston, Texas. Two to 4 inches from New Orleans to Pensacola, Fla.?
