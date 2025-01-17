Weather

Douglas: Three consecutive days of subzero cold ahead

Wind chills will dip to minus 35 Sunday and Monday.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 17, 2025 at 10:03PM

“In the midst of winter I found there was, within me, an invincible summer,” mused French philosopher and author Albert Camus. Your own, personal invincible summer may be missing in action in the days to come. But we are Minnesota Strong! Whatever doesn’t kill you kills you slower.

This Siberian outbreak will bring subzero highs Sunday and Monday, for the first time since late December 2022. Maybe 60-70 consecutive hours below zero in the metro, more up north. A far cry from the all-time record since 1945: 128 hours in January 1970, according to Praedictix meteorologist DJ Kayser.

Wind chills will dip to minus 35 Sunday and Monday as the core of the polar vortex passes overhead. Consider checking in on friends and family living alone to make sure their homes are staying warm enough. Battery-draining, potentially pipe-rupturing cold.

Highs reach the 20s the latter half of next week, so this too shall pass.

Jaw-dropping: ECMWF predicts 3 to 6 inches of snow for Houston. Houston, Texas. Two to 4 inches from New Orleans to Pensacola, Fla.?

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: Three consecutive days of subzero cold ahead

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Wind chills will dip to minus 35 Sunday and Monday.

Weather

Brrr! Cold snap will send temperatures across Minnesota plunging below zero for the next four days

Water vapor rises above St. Anthony Falls on the Mississippi River as the Stone Arch Bridge is obscured, seen from the Third Ave. Bridge Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, In Minneapolis. Extreme cold and record-breaking temperatures are crawling into parts of the Midwest after a powerful snowstorm pounded the region, and forecasters warn that the frigid weather could be life-threatening. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

Weather

Douglas: Dangerous stretch of cold early next week

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas