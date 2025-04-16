Douglas: Strong storms Thursday could turn severe

Earth’s atmosphere is warming, but the observed warming is uneven, or “lumpy.”
In Weatherwise magazine, Toby Nahum Carlson describes an emerging “warming hole” over the Upper Midwest: slightly lower spring temperatures and above-normal rainfall. This may be a “new permanent aspect of global circulation patterns,” triggered by persistent above-normal ocean surface temperatures over the tropical southern Pacific Ocean.
Who cares? There is mounting evidence that this pocket of cooler air is sparking more “bomb cyclones,” rapidly intensifying storms during April. Something to keep an eye on.
A strong storm will spark showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. A few storms may turn severe later, with hail and even a few isolated tornadoes over southern Minnesota. Strap yourself in. Showers spill into Friday, with another strong storm on Easter Sunday capable of a cold rain over eastern Minnesota, maybe some wet snow in the St. Croix River valley and in western Wisconsin. Isn’t April fun?
I see 60s later next week with a few 70s as we sail into late April.