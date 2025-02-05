Douglas: Snow is likely Friday night into Saturday

The last time MSP saw more than 4 inches of snow in a day was our pre-Christmas storm on Dec. 19 (5.5 inches). The last 6-inch-plus day? March 24, 2024, with 8.2 inches. The good news is that this will occur on a weekend, and not while you’re trying to get to a Big Game party on Sunday — be that in either football or puppy format. No judgment here!