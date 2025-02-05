Weather

Douglas: Snow is likely Friday night into Saturday

Cold air returns afterward, with below-zero mornings.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 5, 2025 at 7:30PM

By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:

A quiet couple of days are ahead, but those wishing for snow might finally get it to come true. Not burying the lede, but while we are still a few days out — and all the normal caveats are in play — our first plowable (4-plus inches) snow in a while for the metro appears possible Friday night into Saturday.

The last time MSP saw more than 4 inches of snow in a day was our pre-Christmas storm on Dec. 19 (5.5 inches). The last 6-inch-plus day? March 24, 2024, with 8.2 inches. The good news is that this will occur on a weekend, and not while you’re trying to get to a Big Game party on Sunday — be that in either football or puppy format. No judgment here!

Colder air makes a return behind the system, with below-zero mornings and a 0% chance I’ll be taking outside walks anytime soon.

Today is the first day since Nov. 3 with at least 10 hours of daylight. Sunsets are 5:30 p.m. or later starting Friday. Spring is slowly approaching! But there’s still plenty of winter to get through.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

