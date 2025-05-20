Douglas: Showers Wednesday but a nice weekend ahead

“It’s like rain on your wedding day” sang Alanis Morissette in her award-winning song “Ironic” in 1995. It drizzled on our wedding day in 1984. We’ve been married for almost 41 years.
It’s ironic that I flew back to MSP on Monday in a window seat with no window. Ironic that my weather company’s annual picnic was postponed this week by showers and sweatshirt weather. We were only 4 to 7 degrees away from a heavy snowfall event by my calculations.
I laughed when I read in a post by WCCO radio’s Mark Freie: “In true Minnesota fashion I will be spending the day asking people ‘Could you imagine if this was all snow?’ ”
Showers linger on Wednesday with spotty sweatshirt sightings (highs near 50), but we dry out Thursday, with a run of partly sunny weather Friday into Memorial Day. That’s right, the weekend storm slides south of Minnesota and we enjoy blue skies and 60s, with a few scrappy cumulus clouds sprouting each afternoon.
For those who like it, warmer, shirtsleeve weather (70s) returns next week; NOAA’s GFS model hints at 80s as we sail into June.