Douglas: Showers Wednesday but a nice weekend ahead

Next week brings a return of 70s, with 80s possible as we sail into June.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 20, 2025 at 7:17PM

“It’s like rain on your wedding day” sang Alanis Morissette in her award-winning song “Ironic” in 1995. It drizzled on our wedding day in 1984. We’ve been married for almost 41 years.

It’s ironic that I flew back to MSP on Monday in a window seat with no window. Ironic that my weather company’s annual picnic was postponed this week by showers and sweatshirt weather. We were only 4 to 7 degrees away from a heavy snowfall event by my calculations.

I laughed when I read in a post by WCCO radio’s Mark Freie: “In true Minnesota fashion I will be spending the day asking people ‘Could you imagine if this was all snow?’ ”

Showers linger on Wednesday with spotty sweatshirt sightings (highs near 50), but we dry out Thursday, with a run of partly sunny weather Friday into Memorial Day. That’s right, the weekend storm slides south of Minnesota and we enjoy blue skies and 60s, with a few scrappy cumulus clouds sprouting each afternoon.

For those who like it, warmer, shirtsleeve weather (70s) returns next week; NOAA’s GFS model hints at 80s as we sail into June.

Paul Douglas

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

Next week brings a return of 70s, with 80s possible as we sail into June.

