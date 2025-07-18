Douglas: No end in sight for our wet pattern

When I was 5, I nearly drowned in a rip current at a beach in New Jersey. I was saved by a lifeguard; it was apparently a close call. I discovered the power of moving water.
As of July 15 the National Weather Service has issued 3,040 flash flood warnings nationwide — a record, according to Iowa Environmental Mesonet at Iowa State. Data goes back to 1986. In early July the U.S. experienced four 1-in-1,000-year flooding events in a week, including the terrible tragedy northwest of San Antonio, Texas. Homeowners insurance premiums are spiking, due in large part to climate-fueled weather disasters around the nation.
No end to our wet pattern is in sight. Minnesota will be perched at the northern edge of a massive heat dome. Swarms of thunderstorms will bubble up along this boundary, and some models predict 3 to 6 inches of rain over the next 15 days.
An early shower should give way to clearing Saturday with sunshine and 80 degrees on Sunday. I see highs near 90 with sauna-like humidity the middle of next week. Hopefully no flash flooding. Be prepared.