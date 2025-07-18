Weather

Douglas: No end in sight for our wet pattern

Some models predict 3 to 6 inches of rain over the next 15 days.

Columnist Icon

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 18, 2025 at 8:50PM

When I was 5, I nearly drowned in a rip current at a beach in New Jersey. I was saved by a lifeguard; it was apparently a close call. I discovered the power of moving water.

As of July 15 the National Weather Service has issued 3,040 flash flood warnings nationwide — a record, according to Iowa Environmental Mesonet at Iowa State. Data goes back to 1986. In early July the U.S. experienced four 1-in-1,000-year flooding events in a week, including the terrible tragedy northwest of San Antonio, Texas. Homeowners insurance premiums are spiking, due in large part to climate-fueled weather disasters around the nation.

No end to our wet pattern is in sight. Minnesota will be perched at the northern edge of a massive heat dome. Swarms of thunderstorms will bubble up along this boundary, and some models predict 3 to 6 inches of rain over the next 15 days.

An early shower should give way to clearing Saturday with sunshine and 80 degrees on Sunday. I see highs near 90 with sauna-like humidity the middle of next week. Hopefully no flash flooding. Be prepared.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: No end in sight for our wet pattern

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Some models predict 3 to 6 inches of rain over the next 15 days.

Weather

Douglas: Smoky summer is on track to rival 2023

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Drying out, with pleasant sunshine

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas