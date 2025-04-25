Douglas: Lovely on Saturday; storms on horizon

By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:
I was asked last weekend when it would be safe to start planting outside. It’s always good to generally go by the rule of thumb that Mother’s Day weekend (or even the weekend after) is when it is safe to do so. Over the past 30 years, the average last freeze of 32 degrees or below at MSP is April 23, but it has occurred as late as May 13 over that time period. The average last frost of 36 degrees or below is May 5.
Saturday is the pick of the weekend with highs reaching the mid-60s in the metro under lots of sunshine. Rain chances return Sunday, and they ramp up Sunday night into Monday. Severe storms appear likely Monday afternoon and evening, with all hazards possible — so make sure you have ways of receiving watches and warnings. Some areas could see upwards of 2 inches of rain.
Highs over the next week will be in the 60s — around to above average. Our average high for Saturday is 62. Monday will be the exception, making a run toward 80 in the Twin Cities. If we got there, that would be right on target for the first 80 of the year over the past 30 years.