Douglas: Lovely on Saturday; storms on horizon

I was asked last weekend when it would be safe to start planting outside. It’s always good to generally go by the rule of thumb that Mother’s Day weekend (or even the weekend after) is when it is safe to do so. Over the past 30 years, the average last freeze of 32 degrees or below at MSP is April 23, but it has occurred as late as May 13 over that time period. The average last frost of 36 degrees or below is May 5.