Sorry to pry, but do you have Popsicle toes? Are your feet cold, even in the summer? Karla, our daughter-in-law, grew up in New Mexico. She’s about to move to Minnesota with our son, Brett. He was born here — he knows the drill. But Karla is terrified of our full frontal winters.
Douglas: Highs in the 40s, practically a heat wave
“There is no such thing as bad weather, just inappropriate clothing choices” rings true. Investing in warm boots and a sturdy parka is mission critical. Hats tend to mess up what little hair is left, but earmuffs are an alternative. If your feet (and ears) are toasty the cold isn’t so bad. Most days.
With sunshine and a Pacific breeze we should be good for low to mid-40s Saturday — a heat wave, considering the normal high is 32 degrees. Clouds stream in on Sunday with a little rain brushing the metro; a mixed bag up north. Flurries Monday and Tuesday, then teens on Wednesday, before another thaw late next week. Models hint at a little slush one week from Saturday.
Most big storms sail to our south; the pattern isn’t ripe for big snowstorms.
