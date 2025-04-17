Douglas: Hennepin County now has a hyperlocal weather alert system

Local TV meteorologists interpret National Weather Service warnings and communicate time-sensitive information to viewers. They don’t issue their own warnings, which might quickly devolve into confusion and chaos. Research shows when consumers get conflicting severe storm information they are more likely to do nothing, and not take evasive action.
I can disagree with the NWS and issue my own seven-day forecast. I can interpret the data and models differently. But with severe weather warnings, we all speak with one voice.
In an effort to not over-warn people, the local Twin Cities NWS launched Partial County Alerting in Hennepin County on March 19. The county is now divided into six zones that can get targeted alerts. You can pick these high-resolution warnings on NOAA Weather Radio.
No wild storms Friday as showers taper with cool sunshine on Saturday. Much of Easter Sunday will be dry, but a cold rain drops more precious rain late Sunday and Sunday night.
It’s a wetter pattern for sure with mostly 60s next week. Spring is here!