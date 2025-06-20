Douglas: Extreme heat warning until Sunday night

It will feel like 105 degrees this afternoon, factoring temperatures and dew points in the low 70s. A few spots in Minnesota may see a high temperature of 100 degrees. Very warm.
Years ago a TV meteorologist in Phoenix shared a strange nugget with me. His boss told him not to use the word “hot.” It scared the tourists. “Today we’ll hit 120 degrees. Very warm.”
Saturday won’t be face-meltingly hot but it also won’t be a “dry heat.” An extreme heat warning is posted for most of Minnesota until 9 p.m. Sunday. Heat indexes as high as 110 degrees. Stay hydrated. Don’t even think about leaving kids in vehicles for even a few minutes. Make sure your pets have plenty of water and consider bringing them indoors. Lows will be in the 80s in the metro (urban heat island helping to retain heat) with very little relief.
Our sweaty dance with western heat and southern moisture will be mercifully brief. Showers and storms cool us off Monday, with more heavy rain later next week. Yep, the southern half of Minnesota is starting June wet and warm. Nope. It’s HOT!