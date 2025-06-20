Douglas: Extreme heat warning until Sunday night

Saturday won’t be face-meltingly hot but it also won’t be a “dry heat.” An extreme heat warning is posted for most of Minnesota until 9 p.m. Sunday. Heat indexes as high as 110 degrees. Stay hydrated. Don’t even think about leaving kids in vehicles for even a few minutes. Make sure your pets have plenty of water and consider bringing them indoors. Lows will be in the 80s in the metro (urban heat island helping to retain heat) with very little relief.