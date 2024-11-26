Deputy injured when vehicle struck his squad at a crash scene on a central Minnesota highway

A deputy was seriously injured Sunday night after a vehicle collided with his squad car on a central Minnesota highway while he was responding to another crash.
Both the driver and the deputy were hospitalized with serious injuries.
On Sunday just before 10 p.m., deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist the Minnesota State Patrol on a report of a crash on westbound Interstate 94 near Evansville. The initial accident involved a vehicle that had slid off the road and struck cable barriers in the median. The Minnesota State Patrol reported snow and icy road conditions.
While deputies were on the scene, another westbound vehicle crashed into a parked sheriff’s office squad car from behind. A deputy was in the car when it was struck. The squad car had its lights activated and several flares had been placed in the roadway to warn drivers.
Both the deputy and the driver of the second vehicle were taken to Alomere Health Hospital with serious injuries. The second crash caused significant delays in westbound traffic. The incident is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.