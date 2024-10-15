Before the game, Randle continued to speak highly of his time so far in Minnesota — that he’s appreciated the warm welcome he has received from the team and what he has experienced of life in Minnesota so far. He also continued his praise of Finch, who was an assistant when Randle was in New Orleans, and said the Wolves will be asking him to be a playmaker more than he was in New York. Finch has said Randle is adept at creating open threes for teammates.