NEW YORK – At shootaround Sunday morning before the Wolves’ 115-110 preseason loss to the Knicks, Julius Randle said rookie Rob Dillingham came up to him with some starry-eyed observations about the floor at Madison Square Garden.
“Rob came in and said these lights are different. This court is different,” Randle said. “I’m just like, ‘Yeah, man, it was a blessing.’ It made me realize it’s a blessing to be able to play here every night.”
There were plenty of emotions for Randle and teammate Donte DiVincenzo as they returned to New York only a few weeks after they first came to the Wolves in the trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks. They are able to stay at their respective homes in New York during the trip, with the Wolves staying in town an extra day after Sunday’s game before heading to Chicago for their next game Wednesday.
DiVincenzo said being back at the Garden wasn’t the strangest part of the trip for him, it was being home without really being home anymore.
“It was weird going to my house last night,” DiVincenzo said. “That was the weirdest part, knowing that I’m at my house and I wake up and I’m going to shootaround as a road team. I think that was the only weird part. But I’ve been a part of a trade before. I know how it goes.”
Added Randle: “It still feels like I’m a resident because it’s just so soon.”
The acclimation process to the Wolves continued for both Sunday, with both on different timelines. Randle has yet to make his preseason debut, which could come Wednesday in Chicago, while DiVincenzo has looked like a seamless fit with how the Wolves want to play so far.
His playmaking ability was apparent in Sunday’s game. He had 11 points and four assists in the first half, with coach Chris Finch saying the Wolves could use more than just DiVincenzo’s shooting ability as they figure out how they will dole out backup point guard minutes behind Mike Conley.
DiVincenzo said his mind quickly transitioned to looking for the good in the trade beyond the initial shock of it happening.
“There was no angry feelings, mad feelings, nothing like that,” DiVincenzo said. “It was an initial like, ‘Damn, I got traded,’ and then you move on to the next thing. That’s all it was.”
But after the game some emotions appeared to take over. DiVincenzo and Knicks assistant Rick Brunson exchanged some words, which came after cameras caught DiVincenzo directing some words to the Knicks bench in the first half.
“Just some words. I don’t fully know what was said. A lot of people there,” DiVincenzo said. “But I really have no comment on the situation. We’re both grown men and can talk about it privately.”
DiVincenzo didn’t comment on what happened other than to deny that he said “Thanks for the trade” to Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.
Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson, with a deadpan delivery, said “words of affirmation” were exchanged between his father and his friend DiVincenzo.
The Knicks showed a thank-you video to both during a timeout in the first quarter and DiVincenzo finished with 15 points and seven assists as Wolves guard Anthony Edwards called playing with him “incredible.”
“I don’t need the ball,” Edwards said. “You see it. I’m having fun, man. It’s fun to play with Donte. I haven’t even gotten to play with Julius yet, so we’ll see what that look like.”
Before the game, Randle continued to speak highly of his time so far in Minnesota — that he’s appreciated the warm welcome he has received from the team and what he has experienced of life in Minnesota so far. He also continued his praise of Finch, who was an assistant when Randle was in New Orleans, and said the Wolves will be asking him to be a playmaker more than he was in New York. Finch has said Randle is adept at creating open threes for teammates.
“The situation when I was here in New York, Thibs needed me to score more. I took on that responsibility,” Randle said. “… [Playmaking] is what I enjoy doing and Finchy’s putting me in many different positions to [make plays] that I’m excited to be able to show. Not just from the post and getting double-teamed. He’s moving me all over the floor and allowing me to show that.”
Randle was asked what advice he would have for Towns as he embarks on a new stage of his career in New York, with its reputation for being a tougher place to play than almost any market.
His advice? Just “stick to basketball.”
“KAT will be fine,” Randle said. “... This place tends to make things bigger than the actual moment or what it may seem like at that time. Just stay in the moment, take everything a day at a time and just work, just continue to work. That’s all I did.”
