It was nearly a year after the first cases of COVID-19 in the United States that I received an invitation to receive the vaccine, due to a nursing clinical placement at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. When my date and time were selected I felt anxiety melt away. Suddenly there was hope of things going back to normal, but this idea quickly proved faulty.

The concept of "anti-vaxxers" was not new to me, especially as a nursing student. But what was new to me was the public outcry of health care professionals — especially nurses — resisting the vaccine. In my eyes, front-line health care professionals must take care of their patients in the most effective way possible, and taking all measures to prevent the spread of such a deadly virus seemed like a no-brainer.

So when my school decided to partner with Interfaith Youth Core (IFYC) and their Faith in the Vaccine project, I took the opportunity to provide what I felt was some needed insight to other pre-health students. But what started as a grandiose idea to reach out to nursing students across Minnesota and address voiced concerns quickly began to dwindle. After reaching out to multiple groups, I received little to no response.

Perhaps part of this was that people didn't have many concerns with the vaccine. But I also think it was partly due to the stigma that is directed against any hesitancies regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

I want to say very clearly that I believe you should get the vaccine if you are able. We are beginning to see the repercussions of what happens when people do not. However, I understand the questions.

This vaccine was produced at a record rate and information surrounding it seemed to be constantly shifting, especially after the introduction of the vaccine to the public. I even did a presentation on what the vaccines were and what the numbers really meant, but the amount of research and information that went into such a project was more than I could have ever expected.

There's nothing wrong with having immense faith in a vaccine, but I don't think it should be expected as the norm. Yet hesitancies or questions can lead to the feeling of ostracization or inferiority. I feel as if many people who are resistant to the vaccine don't have enough information or have acquired false information that needs to be debunked. Some don't want to learn more, but that's a completely different matter, and I don't believe that's the majority.

I want to speak to the people who have genuine, earnest questions and say "it's OK." The idea that you are just supposed to know, or even that you are supposed to know how to do accurate research on vaccines, is absurd. It takes time and effort, and though this is worthwhile knowledge to have it is not always accessible.

Even as I write this, the Pfizer vaccine has been given full approval by the FDA. Although this is a huge win, it is a drastic change whose ramifications are not fully understood by many, myself included.

The world of vaccination is constantly changing, and I suspect that this flux will be around for quite some time. I hope that eventually, we can craft an environment where everyone (including those who are in or going into the medical field) can ask questions without judgment, even if it is about a lifesaving vaccine.

Lucy Moe, of Plymouth, is a student at St. Olaf.