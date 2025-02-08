How donor-advised funds can help you meet your charitable goals

We also made a commitment many years ago to donate a certain percentage of our income to charity. We did this long before we could arguably afford to, before we had children and were trying to see if our businesses would evolve into viable entities. This commitment, though, helped us to realize that regardless of how much or little we had, we had enough. There were times when our giving came before other things we wanted but could not afford, and through a few decades, it is now automatic and no longer a topic of discussion.