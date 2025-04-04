Opinion: Donald Trump’s dismantling of the federal government is illusory

But the real reason Congress is doing little to stop the president is that it is in a sense being let off the hook. If members of Congress had to vote on the dismantling of the agencies Trump and Musk are gleefully decimating, then they would have to go on the record to defend those cuts in front of their constituents, some of whom would presumably wonder why their jobs were being eliminated or why the services they had come to rely on were no longer being provided. As it stands, congressional Republicans can sit back and let Trump and Musk take the heat for the cuts while avoiding the unpleasant task of taking a stand on what the president is doing in their name.