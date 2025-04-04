Opinion: Donald Trump’s dismantling of the federal government is illusory

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
In the weeks since his return to office, Donald Trump, along with Elon Musk, whom he tapped to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, has been firing civil servants, shuttering agencies, eliminating funding for foreign aid and generally quashing any will to push back against his will. In other words, he has been doing what he promised he would do during the last campaign.
The results have been brutal. The shuttering of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), for example, threatens the health and even the lives of individuals around the world who have come to depend on the aid they receive from this federal agency. The removal of the staff and the shuttering of the offices of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, as well, eliminate one layer of regulatory oversight of a corporate class that has at times tended to prioritize the pursuit of profit at the expense of consumer interests. And more cuts are coming, with plans to drastically reduce other departments or eliminate them altogether.
All of these moves might very well reduce waste within the bureaucracy and balance the federal budget. And it is easy to demonize the bureaucracy in abstract terms or even as part of something called the deep state that undermines the democratic will of the people. But this bureaucracy is made up of real people with real bills and real mortgages to pay and real families to support. The lives of thousands of fired workers have suddenly been upended while the remaining employees carry on in their jobs constantly worried that they can be fired at any time and for any reason.
As the Trump administration pursues this purge of federal workers, there have been questions about why members of the Democratic Party and even members of the president’s own party have not been more willing to stand up to the president. It is true that Democrats could be more vocal in highlighting the devastating consequences these cuts are having on real people. And members of both parties should be pushing back against a president who is apparently intent on eliminating agencies that were created and funded by the legislative branch and thus cannot be dismantled or starved of funding without legislative approval.
As the minority party, however, Democrats have few options. And as supporters of the president and his agenda, Republicans appear happy to sit by and watch as Trump undermines their legislative authority.
This inaction on the part of Congress has led to a certain level of despair from a public that fears the vital institutions of the state will be dismantled before it is possible to organize any meaningful political response to what the president is doing. There is a sense that not much can be done to halt the president’s drive to dismantle the institutions of the state.