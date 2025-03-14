Domestic abuser gets life for fatally shooting woman in her Minneapolis home

A longtime domestic abuser who fatally shot a 43-year-old mother and small business owner in her Minneapolis apartment has been given a life prison term.
Six orders for protection and restraining orders were issued against Johnny Leroy Brown between 2001 and 2021.
Johnny Leroy Brown, 52, was sentenced Thursday in Hennepin County District Court to life with the possibility of parole in 30 years. Jurors convicted him of first-degree murder while committing domestic abuse with a past pattern of domestic abuse, two counts of second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Kesha Latrice Moore, who lived in the Cove at Linden Hills apartments in the 4200 block of Sheridan Avenue S., was killed after she asked Brown to move out following several months of living together, according to court records.
Rose DeCoteau said shortly after the shooting that Moore, her longtime friend and extended family member, was a grandmother, mother, daughter and sister. “She was kindhearted, funny [and] a believer in education moving [people] forward in life.”
Moore’s LinkedIn account listed her as the executive director of Resilient Lives LLC, a home and community-based service provider for Minnesota seniors and those with disabilities. Her biography page said she held a master’s degree in health administration from Governors State University.
Brown’s criminal history in Minnesota includes three convictions in state court for assault, three for drug offenses, two for disorderly conduct and one for theft. Federally, he was sentenced in February 2007 for illegal weapons possession and then again in May 2015 for escaping from custody while serving time for the weapons offense.
Brown has been prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition since 2001, when he was convicted of second-degree assault.
According to the charges involving Moore’s death:
Moore was the registered owner of a 9 millimeter handgun that was missing along with her car when police arrived. Brown admitted to stealing the gun and her vehicle.
Moore’s cousin told police that Brown had called and admitted killing Moore. Their relationship had been rocky, the cousin said, which is why Moore asked Brown to move out.
Brown told investigators he got into an argument with Moore. Brown claimed that Moore was pointing a gun at him, that he took it away and that it fired when he accidentally bumped the trigger. But investigators debunked his account because that firearm, a Luger EC9s, has a trigger pull of 5 pounds, 5 ounces.
Following Thursday’s sentencing, County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement that “our office will continue fighting for survivors and victims of domestic violence to receive the resources they need to be safe, as well as prosecuting those responsible for perpetrating these crimes.”
Victims of general crime, domestic violence, sexual violence or human trafficking in Minnesota can get support by calling 866-223-1111, texting 612-399-9995 or speaking with an advocate at dayoneservices.org.
Kim Hyatt of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.
