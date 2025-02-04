Do you see yourself as unscathed?

I hired many employees, clerks, interviewers, paralegals and attorneys. I used many different hiring programs over the years. Regardless of the program, the one constant was veterans’ preference. At a minimum, a veteran was awarded an additional five points in evaluation of applications. In the extreme, the only list I would get was a list of veterans, and I was required to select a veteran if I wanted a new employee. But always, my goal was to hire the best I could hire from the available candidates. And my employees were smart and professional and faithfully discharged their duties.