Q: I am currently renting a house that has just sold. I was told by the owner I need to move out by the end of January because the new owners want to move in soon after.

However, my lease runs until the end of June 2022. The owner of the home never told me they were selling the home I was renting, until it sold recently. In my lease, there was no provision stating the home was for sale or that I'd need to move out earlier if the house sold.

What should I do?

A: In Minnesota, the buyer purchases your landlord's property subject to the lease, which means the buyer needs to honor your lease until it terminates at the end of June 2022.

You should contact the owner, who is your landlord, and let them know that legally you are allowed to stay until your lease runs at the end of June. If you decide you want to leave sooner, then you can work out a different arrangement with your landlord.

But please make sure to get any new agreements in writing and signed by all the parties.

Kelly Klein is a Minneapolis attorney. Participation in this column does not create an attorney/client relationship with Klein. Do not rely on advice in this column for legal opinions. Consult an attorney regarding your particular issues. E-mail renting questions to kklein@kleinpa.com. Information provided by readers is not confidential.