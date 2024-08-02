Minnesota will auction guns, crossbows, fishing rods, deer mounts seized from scofflaws

Secondhand crossbow, anyone? Shotgun and scope? Deer skull on a mount?
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is again putting up for auction firearms, archery bows, fishing gear and other outdoor items confiscated from hunting and fishing scofflaws. The two upcoming auctions are certain to draw masses — 58,500 people are signed up for notifications about the sales, according to a DNR law enforcement division manager.
Some people are looking for a deal. Others might be intent on recovering treasured items lost to poor decisions.
The DNR is working with Hiller Auction Inc. in Zimmerman, Minn. The inventory will get spread over two online auctions, Aug. 23 and Oct. 4, that will last four days. Owner Dan Hiller planned to post a preliminary list of items online Thursday on the business website. A full catalog of the items, including photos, will be added before each auction.
Firearms are the predominant item, said Patty Holt, the DNR’s arrest and confiscation supervisor. There are nearly 300, from shotguns to rifles to handguns to muzzleloaders. Background checks are required for those with winning bids.
There also at least 74 bows, many of them crossbows. Holt said more of the high-powered weapons have been seized since the state allowed more people to use them. Until last fall, crossbows were illegal to use to hunt deer in Minnesota unless a hunter was 60 or older or physically impaired.