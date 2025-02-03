DNR must consider anew whether to study massive pool of mine waste above Lake Superior, court rules

A combination of natural ridges and three large dams ring the 2,150-acre basin where Northshore deposits a slurry of fine sediment and water. The dams' walls are themselves built out of larger pieces of waste rock, and grow progressively as more waste is trucked and piped there. Northshore and DNR both previously argued that the final height of the dams was already permitted at the beginning of the project, back in 1977.