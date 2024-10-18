Greater Minnesota

DNR: Fire burning in Chengwatana State Forest in Pine County

The fire was reported Friday afternoon in the forest east of Pine City, Minn.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 18, 2024 at 9:12PM
Fire danger was very high across much of Minnesota Friday. (Minnesota DNR)

A fire is burning in the Chengwatana State Forest north of the Twin Cities, a spokeswoman for the Department of Natural Resources confirmed Friday afternoon.

“We are aware it is burning,” said Leanne Langeber, a spokeswoman with the DNR’s Forestry Division. “We have DNR crews responding.”

Few other details were immediately available, she said.

The blaze in the forest, about 12 miles east of Pine City along the Minnesota-Wisconsin border, broke out as gusty southerly winds and low humidity levels were creating “elevated fire weather conditions,” according to the National Weather Service in Duluth.

No open burning or campfires are allowed in Pine County due to the ongoing dry and windy conditions, the DNR’s fire danger map showed Friday.

Fire danger in the forest was listed as “Extreme” on the DNR’s five-level danger scale, and the “situation is explosive and can result in extensive property damage,” authorities said.

According to the DNR, fire danger across the remainder of Minnesota ranges from high to extreme. With September recording near-record warm temperatures, moderate drought has expanded through much of the state, while severe drought has emerged in parts of northern and southwestern Minnesota.

The Chengwatana State Forest coves about 29,000 acres of forested upland islands surrounded by marsh and brush. Three rivers — the Kettle, Snake and St. Croix — flow through the forest, according to the DNR.

