Democratic delegates and DJ Cassidy turned the Democratic National Convention into a musical cornucopia on Tuesday as each state awarded its support against the backdrop of a playlist of songs chosen to represent the area.
The roll call was largely symbolic, as Democrats chose their nominee in a virtual roll call earlier this month. Minnesota’s support for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz came as no surprise — and neither did the choice of Prince to represent the state.
Both “1999″ and “Kiss” by Prince and the Revolution played from the speakers during Minnesota’s turn. Sen. Tina Smith enthusiastically announced the backing of Minnesota’s delegates, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar beside her. Klobuchar also gave a nod to Prince during her brief remarks.
“I’m Amy Klobuchar, the senator from the great state of Minnesota, where nearly everyone votes and purple reigns!”
A surprise performance by rapper Lil Jon of Georgia also featured a musical mention of Walz that became a meme after Harris chose him to be her running mate. Lil Jon had shared his state’s support with a performance of part of “Get Low,” singing, “V.P. Harris … Governor Walz,” to the tune of “to the window, to the wall!”
Other state songs included “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan for Missouri, “First Class” by Jack Harlow for Kentucky, “Mr. Brightside” by the Killers for Nevada, and “Born in the U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen for New Jersey.
