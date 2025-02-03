Minneapolis

Discovery of man fatally shot, stuffed in garbage bin in Minneapolis leads to murder indictment

The body was discovered more than a year ago at the residential property.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 3, 2025 at 5:14PM
A file image of a Minneapolis Police Department squad car. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A grand jury has returned a first- and second-degree murder indictment stemming from the killing more than a year ago of a 51-year-old man who was found shot and his body stuffed in a garbage bin inside the garage of a vacant Mineapolis home.

Miguel Araiza Ugalde, 31, of Minneapolis, remains jailed in lieu of $1.5 million bail in connection with the death of Reid Christopher Johnson, 51, of Burnsville.

A 911 call led to police finding Johnson’s body on Jan. 7, 2024, in the abandoned home’s garage in the 700 block of 30th Avenue N., according to police.

The indictment, filed in July and made public only last week, says Johnson was killed three days earlier.

Because the case was sent directly to a grand jury for consideration of charges, public filings in the case offer no further details about the killing, including a motive.

Ugalde’s attorney was not immediately available to comment on the indictment. Ugalde is due back in Hennepin County District Court on Feb. 24.

Johnson graduated in 1991 from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, according to his obituary.

“He leaves behind a legacy of humor, kindness, love, and a contagious laugh,” his obituary read.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

