Hanukkah

The Block Food & Drink

The Craft and Crew Restaurant Group, is offering a Hanukkah meal kit for two. Start with matzo ball soup, mixed green salad and latkes. Continue with smoked brisket and brown butter carrots and finish with jelly doughnuts. Gelt and dreidel are included with each meal kit, and you can order soup ($6) and latkes ($5) a la carte, too. $57; order by Dec. 20 for pickup Dec. 22 from 2-5 p.m.

7007 Walker St., St. Louis Park, 952-767-1117, theblockslp.com. Order on Tock here.

The Lynhall

Celebrating the season with cherry or chocolate-covered sufganiyot, savory potato dill fritters with sour cream, candied citrus honey babka, lox babka with everything spice, pretzel challah, chocolate rugelach and more. Order by Dec. 18; 48-hour notice needed for pickup.

2640 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., thelynhall.com

D’Amico at Home offers a full-meal deal for the holidays.

Christmas meals to go

Afton House Inn

The menu includes beef Bordelaise, cheddar au gratin potatoes, bacon Brussels sprouts, stuffing, salad, dinner rolls and pie (chocolate cream, pecan or apple). Cost is $79 for two, $159 for four, $239 for six. Order by Dec. 22 for pickup on Dec. 23. Call to order.

3291 St. Croix Trail S., Afton, 651-436-8883, aftonhouseinn.com

Brasa

Heat-and-serve meals include Brasa's signature rotisserie chicken, mustard- and cider-glazed smoked ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, spinach salad with cranberries, gouda and crispy onions, rice and peas, collard greens with smoked chicken, cornbread and butterscotch pudding. (Don't forget to order green sauce, too.) $32.50 per person; order in increments of two by Dec. 16 for pickup from 3-6 p.m. on Dec. 23 at Brasa's catering kitchen.

620 E. Hennepin Av. E., Mpls., brasa.us

Birch's on the Lake

It'll be a festive gathering with jumbo shrimp cocktail, meat board, winter salad, roasted beef tenderloin, smoked glazed ham, Gruyere whipped potatoes, sage stuffing, green bean casserole, roasted Brussels sprouts, rolls and for dessert chocolate stout cake, pecan cheesecake bars and cookies. A la carte items, too. Serves six, $395. Pick up Dec. 23.

1310 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake, 952-473-7373, birchsonthelake.com

Butcher & the Boar

The restaurant won't open until next year, but you can get a preview with the holiday meal kit. Here's what's included: whole long rib with tabasco molasses and tortilla slaw, buffalo roasted Brussels sprouts with lemon creme Fraiche, cornbread, cheesy grits with crispy bacon, roasted sweet potato with crispy chorizo and seasoned yogurt and muffaletta salad. $195, feeds four; curbside pickup on Dec. 23.

901 N. 3rd St., Mpls., butcherandtheboarmpls.com; order here

D'Amico at Home

Dinner for four will include a choice of miso marinated sea bass, pork tenderloin or signature balsamic glazed short ribs served with mixed greens with Riesling poached pears, goat cheese, walnuts and roasted shallot vinaigrette; roasted potatoes, roasted vegetables and dessert. $180-$240. Add-ons, including a raspberry crepe cake, are available. There's brunch for four, too: caramel rolls, breakfast potatoes, sausage, bacon, fresh fruit and a choice or vegetable strata or quiche Lorraine; $115-$135. for up to 4 guests. Order by Dec. 19 for pickup on Dec. 24.

5418 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley or 8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park, damicocatering.com

The Lynhall

You supply the main course, the Lynhall covers the rest, with a long list of a la carte sides that includes creme fraiche mashed potatoes, creamed kale and parsnips, maple-glazed carrots, root vegetable gratin, mac and cheese, scalloped potatoes, wild rice and cranberry salad and warm duck confit salad. There's dessert, too: cakes, cheesecakes and egg nog custard pie. Celebrating Hanukkah? A robust men Order by Dec. 18 for pickup on Dec. 23 or Dec. 24.

2640 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., thelynhall.com

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

Mason Jar's holiday feast serves six and includes prime rib with beef au jus, cheesy au gratin potatoes, garlic-butter asparagus, salad (garden or Caesar) and dinner rolls. $225. Several add-ons available too, including salmon, honey-glazed ham, smoked Gouda mac and cheese, bread pudding, French silk pie and more. Order by 3 p.m. Dec. 21; pickup options include heat and serve on Dec. 23-24 or hot and ready on Dec. 24.

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan, 651-340-7809, masonjar.kitchen/christmas-feast

Revival

Take-and-bake meal packages are available. Choose glazed ham or smoked brisket, served with candied yams with marshmallow topping, Hoppin' John, creamed spinach and mushrooms, mac and cheese, dinner rolls, Revival sauce. $165 for ham, $185 for brisket. Add a pie (French silk, banana cream, pecan pie, butterscotch) for $30. Order by 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 for pickup on Dec. 23; choose location when ordering.

Revival Restaurants, locations in Minneapolis, St. Paul and St. Louis Park, revivalrestaurants.com; order yours here.

Surly Brewing

The Minneapolis brewery is offering a take-and-bake holiday meal. Smoked ham and gravy is served with mac and cheese, green beans with smoked mushrooms and herbed butter, potato gratin, broccolini with chili flakes and lemon zest, dinner rolls and chocolate silk pie. $225. Order for pickup on Dec. 20 or 21.

520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., 763-999-4040, surlybrewing.com; order here

Wise Acre Eatery

There's a series of a la carte options, including steak, chicken or vegetable pot pie; garlic mashed potatoes, poultry gravy, salad greens, meat/cheese and pickle platters, caramel apple crisp pie, peppermint mocha chess pie and more. A brunch kit ($64.82, serves four to six) includes a dozen eggs, 2 pounds of thick-cut bacon, Baker's Field pancake mix and more. Order by Dec. 20; pickup Dec. 23 or Dec. 24.

5401 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-2577, wiseacreeatery.com

Yum! Kitchen and Bakery

Owner Patti Soskin and her team are preparing an a la carte selection of family-style options for all types of celebrations, from latkes and holiday challahs to baked penne, mac and cheese, salads (Caesar, pear-pomegranate-goat cheese), soups (gumbo, chicken wild rice, tomato), red velvet cake, coconut cake, banana cream pie and more.

4000 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-922-4000; 6001 Shady Oak Road, Minnetonka, 952-933-6001; 164 Snelling Av. N., 651-615-1230; yumkitchen.com.

Christmas Day dine-in

Mara

Mara at the Four Seasons is holding a three-course prix-fixe menu from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Choose from cauliflower panna cotta with white sturgeon caviar or sunchoke soup with black truffles, and a za'atar-crusted prime rib or bacon-wrapped monkfish with celeriac velouté and end on a sweet note with an array of hand-crafted desserts. $165 for adults, $25 for kids 12 and younger.

245 Hennepin Av., Mpls., 612-895-5709, mararestaurantandbar.com. Reserve your spot here.

Monello

Christmas Day dinner features a three-course dinner with optional wine pairings. First course is mixed greens with citrus vinaigrette, poached pears, pistachio and feta; choose from prime rib or smoked ham for the second course, both served with potato purée and Brussels sprouts with pancetta; and dessert is almond frangipane or bouche de noel. Cost is $72 for adults, $30 for kids.

1115 2nd Av. S., Mpls., 612-353-6207, monellompls.com. Reserve your spot here.

Tullibee

Start your day off with brunch at the Hewing Hotel restaurant. Chef Marque Collins' brunch menu will be served from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. with some special additions, including farmer's cheese-filled lingonberry blintzes, cornflake-crusted French toast with lemon mascarpone, and quiche royale made with house ham and smoked gouda with a petite salad. Prices vary.

300 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 651-468-0600, hewinghotel.com/tullibee

Gingerbread yule log from chef Diane Moua.

Something sweet

While we're all about baking cookies this time of year, we realize that not everyone feels the same way or has time to peruse cookbooks and the Star Tribune's cookie finder (startribune.com/cookies). Luckily, there are several local businesses that can help. Among them:

Diane Moua pop-up: Renowned pastry chef Diane Moua has officially stepped away from her post as the head at Bellecour Bakery in preparation for opening her own restaurant next year. In the meantime, and just in time for holiday celebrations, the chef has launched her own pop-up website selling adorable, edible yule logs for the holiday table along with some other sweet treats (Japanese cheesecake, truffles, gingersnap cookie with orange buttercream filling, vanilla snowflake cookies and more); prices vary. There's also a very special gift idea for the big spender: one-on-one time with the chef for a cool $1,500. Check out all her items available at mouapopup.com; pickup is at the Colita parking lot (5400 Penn Av. S., Mpls.)

Fika: The cafe inside the American Swedish Institute has one weekend left of its holiday bake sale. Order a cookie tray ($38 for two each of Kokostoppar, Pepparkakor, Chokladbollar, Chokladsnittar, Meringue, Thumbprint and Mandelflarn) or Danish mini-rye bread, cardamom braided bread, cinnamon buns, cardamom buns and more. Pick up on Dec. 17 or 18. 2600 Park Av., Mpls., 612-524-5108, asimn.org; order here.

Honey & Rye: Get pies, breads, cookie samplers, quiches, breakfast pastries and more for the holiday weekend (prices vary). Order by 2 p.m. Dec. 18 for pickup by noon Dec. 24. 4501 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, 612-844-2555, honeyandrye.square.site

Black Walnut Bakery: The special offerings at Sarah Botcher's standout bakery includes grasshopper cake ($70, servess 12-14), pistachio frangipane or chocolate hazelnut tarts ($24-$30), and a cookie box with an assortment of holiday cookies (30 cookies for $45). Order by Dec. 17 for pickup on Dec. 24. 3157 Hennepin Av., Mpls., 612-353-6552, blackwalnutbakery.com

Something Sweet by Maddie Lu: The Coon Rapids bakery has many colorful offerings, from a Grinch cookie box ($15) and raspberry-pistachio cake ($50) to a cookie decorating kit ($42) and adorable six-packs of chocolate-covered Oreos ($16). There are cookie assortments, too ($38), and several gluten-free options, including her hallmark macarons. View the extensive offerings online, and order ahead for pickup by Dec. 24. 12772 Riverdale Blvd., Coon Rapids, 763-323-3236, somethingsweetcakes.com