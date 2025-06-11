DigiKey Electronics runs Minnesota’s largest distribution center in Thief River Falls, about two hours from Hector International Airport, three hours from the Canadian border facility in International Falls and four hours from the Port of Duluth.
In other words, you wouldn’t expect a landlocked northwestern Minnesota operation to be one of the largest foreign trade zones (FTZ) in the country.
Yet since it became an FTZ in 2020, DigiKey has become the largest FTZ by volume, and the designation has helped the company absorb higher tariffs set by President Donald Trump.
DigiKey imports each year about 25,000 shipments of electronic components and automation products, mainly from Asia, so any increases in the tariffs can have a big impact.
“In 2024, for example, about 24% of the products that we brought in were of China origin,” said Andy Zbacnik, import trade compliance manager for DigiKey. “So it was a major, major impact for us at the time and continues to be a major, major impact for us.”
The FTZ program is perfectly suited for a company like DigiKey, which is a quick-turn distributor. The company imports big orders — usually electronic parts, computer chips, sensors and the like — and then ships smaller portions of that order to customers in the U.S.
The Foreign Trade Zone Act was created by Congress in 1934 to help companies compete globally and encourage domestic employment. Today there are 260 foreign trade zones (FTZs) in the United States, and each zone can have multiple sites or subzones.
Minnesota has three FTZs: International Falls; the Port of Duluth and at the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.