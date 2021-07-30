Two DFL lawmakers from Minneapolis have asked the state Legislative Auditor's Office to review cost overruns, delays and management of the $2 billion Southwest light-rail project.

In a letter Thursday, Rep. Frank Hornstein and Sen. Scott Dibble said their decision to request a probe "was prompted by recent developments in the project's timeline and cost changes, particularly for the Kenilworth tunnel."

The 14.5-mile line, which would connect downtown Minneapolis with Eden Prairie and run through St. Louis Park, Hopkins and Minnetonka, was supposed to begin passenger service in 2023. But the opening of the state's largest public works project has been pushed back due to construction challenges.

In Minneapolis, the route snakes through the crowded Kenilworth corridor, close to freight rail, single-family homes, apartment and condo buildings, as well as a bike and pedestrian path that will be restored. Construction of a tunnel there for light-rail trains has proved to be complicated and expensive.

Construction of the line began in 2018 with $204 million in contingency for unanticipated costs, but that fund has winnowed down to $51.4 million, according to Southwest project spokesman Trevor Roy.

The Metropolitan Council, which is building the light-rail line, is now requesting that Hennepin County free up an additional $200 million in previously approved contingency money to keep the project on track.

"This amount is of course consequential, and the possibility appears to remain that still more funding could be sought from the county at a future point," wrote Hornstein and Dibble in their letter to Legislative Auditor James Nobles.

The Met Council and Hennepin County next week will consider the request to use the extra contingency funds, which was unanimously approved by committees of both bodies this week.

As of Friday morning, council officials had not responded to a request for comment regarding the lawmakers' request for an independent review.

Probing 'ongoing issues'

The Federal Transit Administration required the extra $200 million in 2018 as a condition for a $929 million federal grant. Hennepin County raised the money through a local transportation sales tax. The county has already contributed $591 million toward the project.

Recent change orders related to the Kenilworth tunnel and other construction costs raised questions in the lawmakers' minds about how the project is being managed and built.

Hornstein and Dibble want to know whether there are "ongoing issues" with project costs relating to estimating, contracting, negotiating and managing work, "particularly [those] that have led to underestimating total costs, generating chronic cost overruns and causing schedule delays."

They also question whether there is a pattern of "change order overpricing" and if the Met Council is "making effective use of an independent engineering review" when considering the changes.

Since the project broke ground three years ago, 401 change orders have been approved totaling nearly $141 million, Roy said. Not all the change orders were funded with contingency dollars.

Hornstein and Dibble, both staunch supporters of public transportation, said they want greater transparency in how the contingency funds are being deployed in a manner that is "reasonable and warranted."

In their letter, they pointedly ask for an updated price tag for the $2 billion project and when passenger service will begin — both unknowns at this point.

Project officials say the new price of the Southwest line won't be known until construction in the Kenilworth corridor is farther along.

In January, the Met Council delayed the 2023 opening and said it was unclear how much the project will cost beyond the existing $2 billion price tag.

Construction of the Southwest line is about halfway complete, but the lawmakers say the answers gleaned from a legislative review could help inform other big transit projects, including the Bottineau Blue Line light-rail extension.

The longstanding route for the Bottineau project, which will link downtown Minneapolis and Brooklyn Park, was scuttled by the Met Council last year. A new alignment is being considered by transit planners.