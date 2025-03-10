Yuen: Retiring P.E. Teacher of the Year got thousands of kids up on skis

But one great thing about an Illinois public school education, until the law changed in 2017, is that we were required to have P.E. five days a week. Coming from a middle-class immigrant family that prioritized academics over sports, it was through school that I learned to jog beside a friend, join a group fitness class and just move my body, all rituals that still stick with me today. For as much as we remember the more terrifying aspects of gym class, from dodgeball to communal showers, I do salute my old P.E. teachers for planting in me the seeds of a more active lifestyle.