After having their six-game win streak end with Wednesday's loss to Detroit, the Twins hope to extend the Royals' six-game losing streak at Target Field tonight (6:40, BSN).

Kansas City, which was swept by the Twins last weekend at Kauffman Stadium, is on a nine-game road swing and is last in the American League Central at 14-28.

The first-place Twins (27-17) have a 4 1⁄ 2 game lead over second place Chicago in the Central.

Devin Smeltzer is up from St. Paul to start in place of Joe Ryan, who went on the COVID injured list Wednesday. It's the third start with the big club for Smeltzer (1-0, 1.74 ERA), who beat the Royals last Friday.

Lefthander Daniel Lynch (2-3, 4.01 ERA) will pitch for KC.

Byron Buxton leads off for the Twins, looking to end an 0-for-26 slump. It's an all righthanded hitting lineup, with Max Kepler getting the night off.

Jorge Polanco (ankle) will miss his third consecutive game, but manager Rocco Baldelli said Polanco could return Friday.

Jorge Alcala, on the 60-day IL because of elbow malady, is scheduled to throw live BP on Saturday as he progresses toward a return in two weeks. Kenta Maeda, who had Tommy John surgery last year, has also ramped up his throwing distance as well.

ROYALS LINEUP

Whit Merrifield, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Bobby Witt Jr., SS

Hunter Dozier, DH

MJ Melendez, C

Carlos Santana, 1B

Emmanuel Rivera, 3B

Nicky Lopez, 2B

Brewer Hicklen, CF

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, CF

Carlos Correa, SS

Kyle Garlick, LF

Gary Sanchez, C

Gio Urshela, 3B

Luis Arraez, 2B

Jose Miranda, 1B

Ryan Jeffers, DH

Gilberto Celestino, RF