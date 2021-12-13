Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin plans to change his not-guilty plea on federal charges that he abused his position of power to violate the civil rights of George Floyd, according to a court filing added to the case docket Monday.

A grand jury indicted Chauvin — along with former officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — earlier this year on charges of using the "color of the law" to deprive Floyd of his constitutional rights to be "free from the use of unreasonable force" when Chauvin pinned down Floyd with a knee on his neck for more than nine minutes, and the other three did nothing to stop him.

"This offense resulted in bodily injury to, and the death of George Floyd," according to the federal charges,which run separate from the state's cases against the same officers.

All four pleaded not guilty to those charges in September. On Monday, a court filing in the U.S. District Court in Minnesota indicated Chauvin will appear at 9 a.m. Wednesday to enter a new plea.

